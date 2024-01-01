Tribal Football
Knight signs for Spanish side after leaving Man City
Youngster Ben Knight has left Manchester City on a permanent basis this summer.

The 22-year-old has signed for Spanish side Real Murcia to play in the Primera Federacion.

Knight had been with City since 2018, when he signed as a 16-year-old youth prospect.

He did get plenty of game time for the Under-18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup sides.

He was also a regular in the Premier League 2 in 2020/2021, before having a string of loan moves.

Now he will be looking to kick start his career in Spain after failing to make the grade at City.

