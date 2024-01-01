Tribal Football
Aguero: Atletico Madrid and Cholo perfect for Alvarez

Aguero: Atletico Madrid and Cholo perfect for Alvarez
Sergio Aguero is backing Julian Alvarez for success with Atletico Madrid.

Former Manchester City and Atletico star Aguero is backing Alvarez enjoy the same success.

He said, "He is an ideal player for Cholo (Simeone). At Atlético Madrid he will play all the matches due to his way of playing and because he is not in competition with (Erling) Haaland. Last year he played a lot anyway, but also because Haaland was injured. This year he would be a starter for Atletico, playing as a second striker."

Aguero continued: "Julián will feel like a starter at Atletico, the club and Cholo respect him a lot and I think the fans are very happy with his I arrival.

"Pep (Guardiola) must have understood his situation, but he didn't want to let him go."

