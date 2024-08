Man City striker Alvarez passes Atletico Madrid medical

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has passed his Atletico Madrid medical.

Alvarez took his medical tests this morning at Madrid's Vithas Clinic.

Marca says the Argentina striker was given a clean bill of health and is now on his way to the Metropolitano to sign his Atletico contract.

Alvarez will put pen to paper on a deal to 2029.

City accepted an offer of €80m from Atletico last week for their 24 year-old striker.