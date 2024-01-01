DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid confirm Alvarez signing

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Alvarez passed his medical in Madrid this morning and has signed a deal to 2029.

He moves to Atletico for a fee of €75m plus €10m in bonuses.

Alvarez chose to leave City for Atletico in search of guaranteed first team football. Despite his record with the Sky Blues, Alvarez was also viewed as cover for Erling Haaland.

At Atletico, he will form an attack with Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann.