Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be "easy to get done" for Chelsea
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Rasmus Hojlund hits out at Man United over Erik ten Hag sacking

Liverpool intensify pursuit of Bournemouth fullback Kerkez

Paul Vegas
Liverpool intensify pursuit of Bournemouth fullback Kerkez
Liverpool intensify pursuit of Bournemouth fullback KerkezAction Plus
Liverpool are intensifying their pursuit of Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

The i Paper says the Reds are prioritising a deal for the Hungary international for the summer market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool chiefs see Kerkez as the ideal successor for veteran left-back Andrew Robertson.

The Cherries are aware of the interest and have made it clear Kerkez won't leave for less than £40m.

And Kerkez favours a move to Anfield, particularly given the presence of Richard Hughes as football director, having signed the fullback originally for Bournemouth.

This season, Kerkez has made 29 appearances in the Premier League, scoring twice and making five appearances.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKerkez MilosLiverpoolBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Iraola pushing Bournemouth to close deal for Liverpool keeper Kelleher
Isak leaning towards committing to new deal with Newcastle
Iraola says Bournemouth's Kerkez has improved drastically this season amid Liverpool links