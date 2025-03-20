Liverpool intensify pursuit of Bournemouth fullback Kerkez

Liverpool are intensifying their pursuit of Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

The i Paper says the Reds are prioritising a deal for the Hungary international for the summer market.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool chiefs see Kerkez as the ideal successor for veteran left-back Andrew Robertson.

The Cherries are aware of the interest and have made it clear Kerkez won't leave for less than £40m.

And Kerkez favours a move to Anfield, particularly given the presence of Richard Hughes as football director, having signed the fullback originally for Bournemouth.

This season, Kerkez has made 29 appearances in the Premier League, scoring twice and making five appearances.