Iraola says Bournemouth's Kerkez has improved drastically this season amid Liverpool links

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has revealed that he thinks defender Milos Kerkez has improved both defensively and offensively this season.

Kerkez has scored two goals and notched five assists in the Premier League this season which has attracted the attention of several top European sides, including Liverpool who are in need of a fullback this summer. The Hungarian international has become a huge threat in attack, mirroring the likes of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold who often set up the goals for the Reds.

Iraola has said Kerkez has been working hard on his attacking output and is often begged to come inside from training as he practises his crossing ability. The Bournemouth boss spoke on Sunday about the defender who he thinks has improved drastically during this campaign.

“Milos has improved a lot from past season, and he has done a great job, I think defensively.

“I think he's a player that because of his physical condition arrives so many times to the last third with the ball under control to put good crosses that the number of assists, of good balls he was having, was quite low past season, because he arrives a lot and he has this good offensive power.

“But this season I think he's deciding much better. He's adding quality to his deliveries. He's more calm when he arrives and today was a lovely ball and I think he spends a lot of time crossing and at the end of training we have to fight with him to bring him inside!

“I think it's good that at least it's worth it and today he had a really good delivery.”

With the summer transfer window approaching it will be interesting to see where Kerkez’s future lies as the Cherries may struggle to keep hold of him if manager Arne Slot goes on to lift the title which would leave Bournemouth in a poor position both defensively and offensively.