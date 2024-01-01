Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure

Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressureAction Plus
Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi has emerged as a serious contender for the Manchester United job.

The former striker has been hugely impressive as a head coach since taking charge at the Nerazzurri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Daily Star, if United do part with Ten Hag in the coming weeks or months, they could turn to Inzaghi.

Whether they can persuade him to leave a stable Inter side midseason is not clear.

United may choose to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy or Rene Hake as an interim coach if they sack Ten Hag.

That would give them time until the end of the season to find a permanent replacement.

Mentions
Inzaghi Simonevan Nistelrooy RuudAbdel Hakeem IbrahimManchester UnitedInterPremier League
Related Articles
Van Nistelrooy: Man Utd return was 100% right decision
Zirkzee: The big attraction was Man Utd - not the Premier League
Schmeichel says Etihad "was absolutely dead" for Man City stalemate