Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure

Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi has emerged as a serious contender for the Manchester United job.

The former striker has been hugely impressive as a head coach since taking charge at the Nerazzurri.

Per Daily Star, if United do part with Ten Hag in the coming weeks or months, they could turn to Inzaghi.

Whether they can persuade him to leave a stable Inter side midseason is not clear.

United may choose to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy or Rene Hake as an interim coach if they sack Ten Hag.

That would give them time until the end of the season to find a permanent replacement.