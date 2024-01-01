Potter pushed about Man Utd rumours, Ashworth links

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was tightlipped on Monday night about contact with Manchester United.

Potter is again being linked with Erik ten Hag's job at United after an underwhelming start to the season.

Asked about talks with United, Potter replied: "No, I'm sitting here enjoying this challenge of answering your questions. That's where I'm at at the moment."

Potter was acting as a pundit for Monday's clash between Southampton and Bournemouth.

He has been linked with United given he worked with their technical director Dan Ashworth at Brighton.

“I take what the media say with a pinch of salt. I am the only coach in world football to be linked with Stoke City and Napoli in the same week. I have had lots of conversations with lots of people,” Potter added.

“I think out of respect to those people it’s best those are kept private. Dan will want to support and help. That’s my experience working with him. He was very supportive at Brighton. He would challenge at the right time, but want to help.”

On Ten Hag's task at United, he continued: “I think the challenge is to have some perspective, try to rationalise what has actually happened and speak logically. After a game everyone is emotional, of course, football is about emotions and it’s about feelings

“Fans are hurting and want answers and want to blame somebody and sometimes that is the manager, and sometimes - of course - we make mistakes, we are not perfect. It’s part of the job and part of what we sign up for.

"I’m sure Erik would say the same and it’s what he expects at Manchester United. If you don’t win, or you don’t play well, or you lose, people are going to be critical. It was one of those games that whoever lost was going to be under pressure."