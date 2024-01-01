Keane: Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold so bad defensively

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane could not help take a dig at Trent Alexander-Arnold this weekend.

The Liverpool right-back scored an excellent free-kick for England in a 3-1 win over Finland.

However, Keane could not resist complaining about Alexander-Arnold’s defending in their loss to Greece a few days prior.

“Great technique, you can see his standing foot, technique is fantastic. No chance for the goalkeeper. I’m usually harsh on goalkeepers but I’ll go easy on that one,” Keane said of the free-kick while on punditry duties.

“You give time to Trent, because his decision making and quality of passing is fantastic, but I can’t believe how bad he is defensively and against better teams he’ll be punished.

“If you saw him the other night defending (against Greece), it looked like he'd never played right-back before!”