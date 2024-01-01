Tribal Football
Tsimikas hails Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: He's No1
Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas has heaped praise on a fellow full-back.

The Liverpool defender believes teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold's numbers highlight his quality.

The 26-year-old is back to his familiar right-back position for England, who play Tsimikas’ Greece on Thursday.

"For sure it was really hard for him," Tsimikas said on Trent’s England struggles in the past. 

"Trent is the kind of guy who wants to play. I'm really happy for him the last couple of games. He plays and always delivers. 

“The numbers in Liverpool speak for themselves. For my opinion, he knows my opinion, for me he is the No1."

