Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold lays out career ambitions

Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold has given a hint about where his future may lie.

The defender has spoken openly about his future and his career so far at his boyhood club.

The right-back admits he will only know if he fulfilled his potential when he hangs up his boots.

“This was a conversation I had last camp with (Eberechi) Eze when we’re going to Ireland,” Alexander-Arnold said to ITV.

“I was on the coach down the airport and we had this conversation. I said, you know, that there’s a chance I may never win another trophy in my career again. There’s a chance of that. There’s a chance I win many, many more.

“And you’ll only know the morning after you retire. You’ll look yourself in the mirror and you’ll have a feeling of either regret or satisfaction of what you have achieved.

“But I don’t think you can value that on trophies and medals or goals and assists; anything like that. It’s more (that) I give it absolutely everything from start to finish and I’ve put everything into it.

“And as long as I can say that, that every single day I put everything in to it, I tried to get better every single day, I tried to improve myself, I tried to be the best player I could be for the team and I tried to help the team win as many games as possible, and I believe that I maximised the potential that everyone told me from a very young age that I had, then I’ll be more than satisfied.”