Man Utd captain Fernandes was in a heated argument with Mountfield before Everton comeback

Everton legend Derek Mountfield got involved with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ahead of the second half against Everton which saw them make an epic comeback.

Everton were leading 2-0 through Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure, having not faced a single shot on goal from a United team who looked clueless in the first half. However, after goals from Manuel Ugarte and Fernandes, they avoided the drop to 16th to ensure the club's final game at Goodison Park ended without a loss. 

According to The Athletic, during halftime, before their comeback former center-back Mountfield pretended that he was elbowing the United players as they made their way out of the tunnel which sparked fury among some including Fernandes. The Portuguese international approached the 62-year-old and told him to show his team-mates some respect. 

Mountfield is reported to have questioned who Fernandes even was in a foul-mouthed response which may have helped boost United’s performance levels heading into the second half. United face relegation candidates Ipswich Town this week who could close the gap to 10 points if they manage to grab 3 points at Old Trafford. 

