Jermaine Pennant exclusive: The attacking players Arsenal and Liverpool should be moving for

As has become par for the course under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal played without an out-an-out striker against Liverpool.

And after watching Sunday's 2-2 draw, former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant would like the Gunners to move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the winter transfer market.

Pennant told Tribalfootball.com: “He's just come back from an injury, so he's probably a little bit off the boil. But when he's fully fit, we've seen what he can do. He's prolific. He knows the back of the net, when he's match-fit and sharp. I think all-round he is probably better than Havertz, though they're similar players in style.

"I just think he acts a little bit quicker and better around the box and I think he will fit in just like a glove at Arsenal."

As for Liverpool, Pennant - also a former Red - has recently fallen in love with an in-form Barcelona player who could be a great fit at Anfield.

“I think Raphinha could be a great replacement for Mo Salah if he decides to leave Anfield. There was a link with him a few years ago and now, playing at Barcelona he just a new player. He's found a new lease of life. He scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich and followed it up with a great goal against Real Madrid.

“He's technically good like Mo Salah, so I think that could be an option. He's already proven himself in the Premier League and that was in a struggling team like Leeds. Just imagine when he's in a team like Liverpool who create a lot of chances and are always at the front end of the pitch,” believes Pennant who has also spoken warmly about former Manchester City starlet Leroy Sané.

“Judging from what we saw from him when Arsenal played Bayern Munich and he was on fire, I’m thinking; if you can do that against Arsenal and you can do that against a Premier League top team, then definitely I'd be looking to have you on board.”

- Jermaine Pennant was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Casino Apps