Real Madrid won't get a clear run at Liverpool's Bosman prospect Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Talksport says the Reds don't just have to be wary of Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also put out feelers for the England international.

Rumours about a possible move to Madrid have been persistent for weeks.

Alexander-Arnold is off contract in June and there is talk he could even leave Liverpool in January if a firm bid arrives.