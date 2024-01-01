Man City emerge as major option for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen would prefer to sell Florian Wirtz to a foreign club.

Bayern Munich are regarded as favourites for the Germany attacker.

But Sky Deutschland's Christian Falk is reporting: "Bayer Leverkusen’s ideal scenario is to convince Florian Wirtz to sign a new contract. His current contract runs until 2027.

"If the 21y/o wants to leave next summer, Leverkusen are determined to sell him abroad and not to FC Bayern.

"So far, Man City's interest is the most concrete. Also interested: Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

"Real Madrid is also in the race, but Leverkusen currently consider a move to the Spanish giants next summer to be unrealistic."