Jaden Philogene 'in advanced talks' with Ipswich Town

Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is reportedly in advanced talks with Ipswich and looks to be keen to make the move.

Ipswich Town have been in major talks with Hull City winger Jaden Philogene in recent days as the youngster looks to move away from the Tigers.

The winger has attracted attention from huge clubs such as Barcelona in recent weeks but has said to prefer a move to the Premier League over LaLiga.

The 22-year-old former England U21 international is one half of a gigantic £35 million joint-bid Town have made for Tigers pair Philogene and centre back Jacob Greaves.

Hull owner Acun Illicali reported was reported to have confirmed that the interest from the Catalan giants was genuine but the player believes a move to the Blues would be the best option on the table.

As well as the Blues and Barca, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham United are also believed to be very interested with Villa also having the option of a buy-back clause.

Snubbing Barcelona is huge move for any player and if the Blues do manage to sign the winger it would be huge news ahead the club’s first Premier League campaign in over 20 years.