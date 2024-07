Ipswich table bid for Hull defender Greaves

Ipswich Town have made a first offer for Hull City centre-half Jacob Greaves.

The Athletic says Ipswich have made a £10m bid for Greaves.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the proposal falls short of Hull's £20m valuation for their young defender.

Greaves is also interesting Everton in the event they lose Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The stopper is the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves.