Jackson proud of his Wimbeldon side after Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was proud of his team’s Carabao Cup success this week.

The lower division side were victorious against Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

As the latter rested players, they were beaten 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

“I think it is probably the highlight so far I would say,” said Jackson, who played alongside Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna at Tottenham.

“Certainly one of them anyway.

“That is the third time coming up against Kieran as a manager and it has not gone great for me in the previous couple.

“So to win tonight against such a talented young coach is nice on a personal level and I am just really pleased for the football club to have a night like this.

“For us as a football club to have a night like this, beating a Premier League team, it is outstanding.

“Obviously my old striker (Ali Al-Hamadi) popping up with a goal after three minutes, you think oh hell, you knew that was going to happen.

“For 15 to 20 minutes they had their way with us and I was a little bit concerned that the game might get away from us.”