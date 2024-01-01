Tribal Football
McKenna wants to give new signings game time in EFL cup clash
Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna spoke about their upcoming Carabao Cup contest.

The young coach admitted that there’ll be plenty of changes for the game against AFC Wimbledon in round two.

McKenna wants to give new signings Kalvin Phillips, Jens Cajuste, Conor Townsend, Jack Clarke and Dara O’Shea game time.

“We'll utilize the squad, for sure,” McKenna stated during his pre-match press conference. 

“We are in a position where we've made a lot of additions to the group and we feel like that's going to really help us over the course of the season.

“But quite a few of them have been in recent weeks as well, so it's really important we get the squad up to speed as much as we can, both in terms of match minutes but also getting on the pitch together and playing together.

“For sure, there'll be a lot of changes from Saturday, that is important. We'll try and be as organized as we can as a team, but we also know the challenges of lots of new players coming together.

“That's going to be our process over this week and over the next few weeks, to be honest. We'll get started with that on Wednesday and hopefully put out a good performance.”

