Ogbene happy to be an Ipswich player after 2018 rejection: No hard feelings!

Ipswich Town summer signing Chiedozie Ogbene is delighted to have arrived at the club.

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the newly promoted club. He arrives from Luton Town.

Kieran McKenna’s side are one of the favourites to go straight back down, but Ogbene may have something to say about that.

“In January 2018 I was here on trial, I was here on trial during the time of Mick McCarthy,” he recalled when speaking to TownTV.

“No hard feelings, I think I was quite raw and I wasn’t ready and I signed for Brentford at that time.

“I’m quite familiar (with the training ground). It’s a lot upgraded, a lot advanced from the last time I remember it.

“It was a good place and it was my first trial in England, so it was surreal for me, to see such facilities that we don’t have back home in Ireland. A second time coming, so hopefully this time it will be positive.”