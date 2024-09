Italy release Calafiori back to Arsenal

Italy have released Riccardo Calafiori back to Arsenal.

The defender suffered an ankle injury in a collision with Ousmane Dembele during Italy's win in France on Friday.

There was hope the setback was minor, but Italy have now decided to allow Calafiori to return to London.

All indications are that Calafiori is a serious doubt for the weekend's North London derby against Tottenham.

Calafiori joined Arsenal last month from Bologna.