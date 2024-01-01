Calaifiori hands Arsenal new injury scare

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has suffered an injury concern with Italy.

Calafiori was forced off in their Nations League victory over France on Friday night with an ankle injury.

The defender suffered the setback after a clash with PSG winger Ousmane Dembele.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti sought to ease fears at the final whistle.

"We need to assess Riccardo but with our staff, we've a good chance to have him back with us for the next game,'" Spalletti told reporters.