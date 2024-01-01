Tramezzani exclusive: Arsenal signing Calafiori deserves Ramos comparison; he's destined for greatness

Former Tottenham defender Paolo Tramezzani is convinced Arsenal have pulled off a transfer coup in landing Riccardo Calafiori.

The former Bologna defender's protracted move to the Gunners was completed on Monday afternoon. Calafiori signing with Arsenal for a fee rising to £42m, penning a five-year contract in the process.

Tramezzani, formerly of Inter Milan and Atalanta, says comparisons with Real Madrid great Sergio Ramos for Calafiori are no exaggeration.

The NK Istra coach told Tribalfootball.com: “Calafiori is a fantastic player, very talented, and with great qualities. In the recent period, he has changed position and now plays as a central defender. He is a modern player, and I think the comparison with Sergio Ramos is valid.

"I really like how he is always punctual in his movement, how he presses and stays close to his opponent, how he takes part in the actions of his team, how he is not afraid in different situations of the game but is always ready.

"I think he will be one of the greatest defenders in the modern football world.”