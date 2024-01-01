Arteta happy with Calafiori debut in Arsenal win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was happy with Riccardo Calafiori's debut on Sunday.

Calafiori featured as Arsenal won 2-0 in their preseason friendly against Lyon.

Arteta said: "I just love it. When the supporters react like that to one of our own it's great. The way you feel it straight away, it's love, he's respected and they're right behind you. That's an unbelievable platform for many players to join our club.

"He brings a lot of versatility, because he can play in two or three different positions and especially in attack, he can occupy different spaces because he’s a real defender.

"When you see his presence, his physicality, how he goes to the duels, he’s unbelievable. Obviously, he’s done a lot last year and I think he’s a player that can improve us."