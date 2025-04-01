Isak talks up Newcastle contract talks

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak says he's keen to discuss a new contract.

The Swede has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks.

But afte reflecting on winning the Carabao Cup, Isak said of his future: "This club can achieve great things. I think we should really look at it one season at a time and this season we can achieve winning a trophy which would be amazing for everyone.

"About my future, it's nothing really I think about. I've said many times during a season - just focus on the job - and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else."

Asked about a new deal, Isak added: "I've said I'm not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that'll probably be a talking point once the season is finished.

"We will really see because no talks have been held yet..."