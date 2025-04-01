Tribal Football
Most Read
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
REVEALED: Five players on Man Utd shortlist to replace Real Madrid target Fernandes
Man United name Antony price tag ahead of summer overhaul

Isak talks up Newcastle contract talks

Paul Vegas
Isak talks up Newcastle contract talks
Isak talks up Newcastle contract talksAction Plus
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak says he's keen to discuss a new contract.

The Swede has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But afte reflecting on winning the Carabao Cup, Isak said of his future:  "This club can achieve great things. I think we should really look at it one season at a time and this season we can achieve winning a trophy which would be amazing for everyone.

"About my future, it's nothing really I think about. I've said many times during a season - just focus on the job - and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else."

Asked about a new deal, Isak added: "I've said I'm not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that'll probably be a talking point once the season is finished.

"We will really see because no talks have been held yet..."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdArsenalLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool set for a clear run at Newcastle striker Isak
Arsenal spy cheaper alternative to Isak
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret