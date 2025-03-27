Liverpool set for a clear run at Newcastle striker Isak

Liverpool are set for a clear run at Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Mundo Deportivo says Liverpool are lining up a summer move for the Swede.

Arsenal and Barcelona have also been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, but both have been scared off by the Toon's £150m asking price.

The Gunners and Barca do not have the funds to bring Newcastle to the table for negotiations.

However, Liverpool are better placed, and there is a belief in Spain that they will make a serious attempt for Isak - particularly if they lose Mohamed Salah over the summer.