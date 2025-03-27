Arsenal spy cheaper alternative to Isak

Arsenal are seriously considering a summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Sun says Arsenal see Ekitike as an alternative to Newcastle United centre-forward Alexander Isak.

Newcastle are insisting Isak isn't for sale and it's understood only an offer of £150m would bring them to the table.

In contrast, Ekitike is available from Eintracht Frankfurt for £60m this summer.

This season, the France U21 international has struck 19 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt.