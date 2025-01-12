FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester

Manchester United have again drawn Premier League opposition in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

United remain in the competition after Sunday's dramatic penalty shootout win against Arsenal.

The victory sees United now host Leicester City after the Fourth Round draw was made on Sunday evening.

Aston Villa will face Tottenham, while giantkillers Plymouth will host Liverpool after dumping out Brentford.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw:

Manchester United v Leicester City

Leeds United v Millwall or Dagenham and Redbridge

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Preston North End or Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City v Nottingham Forest

Coventry City v Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic v Fulham

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool

Everton v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby County v Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Cardiff City