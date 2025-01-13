Barcelona step up interest in Newcastle striker Isak

La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in a Premier League forward this winter or next summer.

The Catalan club are being linked with signing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Swedish forward is becoming one of the hottest properties in Europe after a stunning season so far.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Barca are ready to make him their no.1 target when the summer window opens.

They will likely be looking to move on from veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at that time.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz and AC Milan star Rafael Leao are the other two targets for the Blaugrana.