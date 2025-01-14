Newcastle boss Howe wary of Pereira's Wolves: They already have clear identity

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is wary of facing a revived Wolves under their new manager Vitor Pereira.

Newcastle host Wolves in good form, but Howe insists they won't be underestimating them tomorrow night at St James' Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said this morning: "Vitor Pereira has connected with the players very quickly, I think you can see that. They're playing with a confidence, that shows with their form. They look a settled team and a clear identity. They will be very dangerous opponents, they have some very good players.

"I think for me, I know it's boring but, it is game by game and it is trying to keep our focus on what we can affect which is.

"Our next training session, our next game, and making sure that we're not getting ahead of ourselves in both ways. So when we were having a disappointing run, it was about making sure that we didn't throw everything out and become despondent.

"It's exactly the same when you're winning. It's making sure that you're consistent with what you do and the messages are clear. We focus and don't take this position for granted. I think the Premier League is an unforgiving league."

Alexander Isak is on the brink of a breaking a club record of scoring in eight consecutive games.

Howe also said: "Yeah, he'll be desperate to play, of course.

"Those runs I'm not really too focused on and I'm not too interested in but I understand the individuals will care deeply about them. I'd love Alex to continue to score.

"I think the most important thing for me is that the team is functioning well for him and he's functioning well for the team. The two things go hand in hand together.

"We have looked like scoring goals recently, that's such a big thing for our confidence levels. He's played a big part in that, hopefully that continues."

On managing Sven Botman's return, Howe said: "It is always a balance because after two big physical games, with Sven we needed to rest and recover. There was a few warning signs that he was going into a fatigue. Then of course you need to get back up and running again because the schedule is unrelenting. There's a few we will assess, we will try to make the right calls for them individually."

And on Harvey Barnes' injury suffered in the FA Cup win against Bromley, the manager added: "He’s had a scan. It’s not too bad but he will miss the upcoming games. We’re looking at around a month."