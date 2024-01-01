Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis made deadline day double bid for Man Utd pair
Man City boss Guardiola admits: A mistake to let Alvarez leave
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We were forced into McTominay sale

Isak delighted to get off mark in Newcastle win against Tottenham

Isak delighted to get off mark in Newcastle win against Tottenham
Isak delighted to get off mark in Newcastle win against Tottenham
Isak delighted to get off mark in Newcastle win against TottenhamAction Plus
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak was delighted with victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Isak struck the winner as Newcastle defeated Spurs 2-1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "It is my first goal for the season so it's a good feeling that I score that one and we get the win.

"Generally we weren't expecting to have too much of the ball. We wanted to be dangerous on the counter-attack. It wasn't the most beautiful game from our side but we defended really well and scored two so that's good.

"You always have to be concentrated. It's easy to get frustrated. It was a tough game and tough for me - I wasn't at my sharpest. Jacob Murphy had a great assist, very selfless, so it was just being in the right place.

"We've always, at home, felt like we have that extra energy. We have spoken about using that. In the second half when we had a bit of a dip in our performance, we got some energy. Small changes made a big difference and really helped us get the win."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdTottenham
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Howe says he has "evolved the squad" and is hopeful ahead of new season
Newcastle boss Howe: Spurs better than last season