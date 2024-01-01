Newcastle boss Howe: Spurs better than last season

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe feels Tottenham are a better team compared to last season.

Newcastle meet Spurs later today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howe said, "Tottenham have been very good - they continue to be a team I like to watch, a very attractive style, fluid. They have recruited well and signed some really talented players.

"They were good last year, but I think they will be even better this year. I think we always have entertaining games against them. For us, we need to make sure we get on top of the details.

"There are no easy games. We have done well to get four points so far as we have not been at our absolute best. Against Tottenham, we are going to have to be at our very best to get something from the game."

On Sandro Tonali, who is now available for selection after serving his betting ban, Howe also said: "You can see the outpouring of love from Sandro to the fans at the end. He would have loved being back out there."

Tonali made his comeback in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest.