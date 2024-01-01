Howe says he has "evolved the squad" and is hopeful ahead of new season

Eddie Howe says Newcastle United will look to start the season with a bang against Southampton this weekend and is confident ahead of new campaign.

The Magpies welcome the Saints to St. James' Park this weekend and manager Howe cannot wait to get started in what will be an ambitious season for the club.

"There is always a great feeling before the start of the season. (There is) so much unknown. We've had a good pre-season; we are in good shape. The lads have worked really well. It's been an intense period, as it always is.”

"Your preference is always the first game to be at home. We know the supporters will be with us; we know how important they will be to us. We have to do our bit."

The manager also spoke on Italian defender Sandro Tonali and his return in a few weeks which should help bolster the defence.

"He is a very cool customer, he is very contained emotionally, he is very strong. He has handled himself really well in this period. I am sure he has had some hard days.”

"He has trained really well and has been a great teammate. I know how focused and excited he is for his return.”

"Again, another huge thing for me to say is thank you to the Newcastle United fans - the way they've looked after him and for how they've dealt with him socially. I think it's been an incredible response and that will only help him when he returns."

Alexander Isak was also on the mind of the Newcastle boss as he believes he could win the golden boot this season.

"He has got the talent and ability to be, but he's going to be competing against all the elite strikers in the league. It is our job to supply him, to give him as many chances as possible.”

"There is an expectation on him to do some of the stuff that won't get talked about here - leading the line and starting our out-of-possession game plan and delivering that to the highest level. We do need him to contribute, of course, with his goals, his assists and his creative play."

Howe also stated how much the club has changed beyond the squad and how this will help allow the team to thrive.

"We have evolved the squad - that is not always necessarily in terms of personnel. We're trying to do that all the time. We're trying to add layers to our game. We're trying to improve. I think we have done that in pre-season.”

"Obviously, the proof will be in what we deliver going into the season. I think the players we have here and the squad we have is in a good place and ready to play."