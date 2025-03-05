Tribal Football
Most Read
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: First-leg at Feyenoord very important
Man Utd forced to choose between Quenda or Gyokeres due to financial restrictions
Antony agent tells Man Utd boss Amorim: You're wrong to say that!

Real Madrid target Bournemouth's Huijsen as summer target despite £50M release clause

Zack Oaten
Real Madrid target Bournemouth's Huijsen as summer target despite £50M release clause
Real Madrid target Bournemouth's Huijsen as summer target despite £50M release clauseAction Plus
Real Madrid are interested in signing in-form Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen this summer as they look to trigger his release clause.

As reported by talkSPORT and Mail Online, Los Blancos have taken notice of the Spanish defenders performances this season in his 19 Premier League appearances this term where he has been part of a defence that has conceded an impressive 29 goals. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Currently the release clause in his contract stands at £50M and with Madrid in need of centre-backs as several stars deals begin to run out he could be the perfect option this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has also targeted Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold whose contract expires at the end of this season which means the Premier League pair could link up in La Liga. 

Liverpool, however are looking to steal away Milos Kerkez as a replacement for Andrew Robertson who is growing past his prime which means the Cherries have a huge task on their hands as they try to keep a squad that is challenging for European football together. 

Huijsen joined Andoni Iraola's side for £12.6million from Juventus last summer on a six-year deal and if he is sold for £50M it would be a great profit which would rival their current record sale of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham in August 2024. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHuijsen DeanAlexander-Arnold TrentReal MadridBournemouthLiverpoolFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Madrid "love very much" Bournemouth defender Huijsen
Real Madrid shop in Premier League for defensive signing
Real Madrid president Florentino made decision on quiet January market