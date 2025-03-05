Tribal Football
Most Read
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Antony agent tells Man Utd boss Amorim: You're wrong to say that!
Man Utd forced to choose between Quenda or Gyokeres due to financial restrictions
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo

Liverpool target Kerkez makes decision on Bournemouth summer exit

Paul Vegas
Liverpool target Kerkez makes decision on Bournemouth summer exit
Liverpool target Kerkez makes decision on Bournemouth summer exitAction Plus
Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is ready to leave Dean Court at the end of the season.

The Hungary international has attracted interest from bigger clubs, including Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Kerkez is expected to leave Bournemouth this summer.

Kerkez, 21, changed agents to Fali Ramadani after the turn of the year.

The defender has a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes was the one who recruited Kerkez to Bournemouth.

Romano stated: "Milos Kerkez, expected to leave and try new chapter in the summer as reported in the recent months.

"Liverpool are among clubs tracking the left back who signed with Fali Ramadani as new agent this year."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueKerkez MilosBournemouthLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City and Liverpool to fight for Bournemouth defender Huijsen this summer
Palace, Bournemouth chasing Liverpool attacker Doak
Real Madrid shop in Premier League for defensive signing