Liverpool target Kerkez makes decision on Bournemouth summer exit

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is ready to leave Dean Court at the end of the season.

The Hungary international has attracted interest from bigger clubs, including Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Kerkez is expected to leave Bournemouth this summer.

Kerkez, 21, changed agents to Fali Ramadani after the turn of the year.

The defender has a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes was the one who recruited Kerkez to Bournemouth.

Romano stated: "Milos Kerkez, expected to leave and try new chapter in the summer as reported in the recent months.

"Liverpool are among clubs tracking the left back who signed with Fali Ramadani as new agent this year."