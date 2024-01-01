Iraola says Bournemouth "are in a good place" ahead of Forest opener

Andoni Iraola has said it will be “difficult to judge” how ready his side are until the season starts in nine days when Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries face Girona on Saturday in their last preseason friendly in which the club will be fighting for another win ahead of the new season.

Bournemouth have so far drawn to Wrexham and Arsenal but beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 which manager Iraola was pleased with.

The Spaniard however it is hard to judge where his team is at the moment in terms of preparation and we will only see the true form at the start of the Premier League.

“It is difficult to judge in pre-season, because you can have the feeling, you can win games. But really, until the competition starts, you really don’t know where you are.”

“Because in the end, pre-season, you don’t know how strong the opposition has gone, you make some changes, you want to try different things, try new players in different positions.”

“Until the competition starts, it is difficult to judge.”

“I feel like we are in a good place, but I will not be fully confident until I really see it in a league game.”

Speaking on the win against Vallecano he was happy with the performance but thinks the best is yet to come.

“Rayo, as a Spanish team, normally control the ball very well. It is not easy to press them.

“They competed really well, but I think we were the best team, had the best chances. I finished happy with the game.”

“It is going to be even tougher against Girona. They are a team that plays amazing on the ball, a very good possession-based team.”

“But the tougher it is in pre-season, the best for us.”

“Because in the end, the result against Rayo or Girona doesn’t matter. We have to find the best form individually and collectively for the Forest game.”