Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bournemouth boss Iraola: Little change between Prem and LaLiga

Bournemouth boss Iraola: Little change between Prem and LaLiga
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Little change between Prem and LaLiga
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Little change between Prem and LaLigaProfimedia
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he hasn't had to adjust too much regarding his team's style of play in England.

Iraola joined Bournemouth a year ago from Rayo Vallecano.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: “At the end, every coach has a place where we kind of feel more comfortable.

“You see a lot of stats we had previously in Spain, in the last two or three years.

“We see the stats that we have here and they are not very different.

“There are a lot of things where we were good, we continue being good.

“There are things that players add, or they are not so good or they change or modify a little bit.

“But the style, looking at the overall stats, is quite similar.” 

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueIraola AndoniBournemouthRayo Vallecano
Related Articles
Iraola: Bournemouth and Rayo similar
Bournemouth told to go higher for Flamengo wing-back Wesley; Barcelona also keen
Bournemouth target Real Madrid fullback Fran Garcia