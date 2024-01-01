Bournemouth boss Iraola: Little change between Prem and LaLiga

Bournemouth boss Iraola: Little change between Prem and LaLiga

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he hasn't had to adjust too much regarding his team's style of play in England.

Iraola joined Bournemouth a year ago from Rayo Vallecano.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: “At the end, every coach has a place where we kind of feel more comfortable.

“You see a lot of stats we had previously in Spain, in the last two or three years.

“We see the stats that we have here and they are not very different.

“There are a lot of things where we were good, we continue being good.

“There are things that players add, or they are not so good or they change or modify a little bit.

“But the style, looking at the overall stats, is quite similar.”