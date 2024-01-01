Bournemouth manager Iraola demands better after Wrexham draw

Tribal Football
Bournemouth manager Iraola demands better after Wrexham drawTribalfootball
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was not happy with their recent preseason outing.

The Cherries did not impress manager Iraola in Saturday’s draw with League One Wrexham.

The Premier League side were unable to break down a stubborn back line in a 1-1 draw.

Post-game, head coach Iraola said: “It was, I think, a good pre-season game.

“I didn’t finish very happy with the performance, especially the first half. We played really slow.

“It was not the easiest day to play. We wanted to put rhythm, but couldn’t, especially in the first half.

“The ball was moving very, very slow and the difference in divisions is the rhythm to do the things.

“If we play slow, you cannot feel this difference. I think we didn’t play quick enough.

“We wanted to keep the ball, but without threatening in the first half. We were much better in the second half, obviously.

“But I think it has been a good game, especially physically, with the conditions and the pitch.

“A lot of things to improve, but it’s why we come here and play these kind of teams.”

