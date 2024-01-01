Iraola praises young defender for his "versatility" that no other Bournemouth player offers

Dean Huijsen performed well in Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano and manager Andoni Iraola has had a lot to say about the talented defender.

The 19-year-old joined the club from Juventus just last week and the Cherries boss has already had a lot to say about the teenager.

“I think he was good on the ball. Probably it was not the most difficult game for him, because we were under control for most of the time.”

“But I think he showed he played in the first half on the left side and the second half with Marcos on the right side.”

“He can give us this versatility. He uses both feet well.

“He still has to learn a lot from our system, from things that we have to try to implement.”

Iraola stated how much further ahead he is compared to him at a similar age.

“And also, he has to grow, because he is 19. At 19 I was not even in the second team (at Athletic Bilbao) I remember.”

“It’s normal that he still has to improve, but I think it was a really good first game.”

The Bournemouth defense is full of competition and the manager knows that players fill have to fight for their positions.

“Everyone now playing some minutes, even in pre-season, knows that if they are not good, they have another teammate that is good.”

“What we want is the fight for minutes.

“I think he will give us this competition, this availability also to play on both sides. I think it’s a good addition.”