Sheringham: Liverpool star is "the best striker in the Premier League" after strong start

Premier League icon Teddy Sheringham has praised Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is back to his best.

Isak, who grabbed just four goals last season, has enjoyed an eye-catching start to the season, scoring four goals from the first five Premier League games of the campaign before also netting in Sweden’s Nations League opener against Romania.

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He has been incredible for Liverpool so far, stepping up in place of Hugo Ekitike, who is still out until December due to a Ruptured Achilles tendon he picked up against Paris Saint-Germain back in April.

Is Isak the best in the Premier League?

Isak seems to have found consistency and rhythm under Andoni Iraola this campaign and has now been praised by Sheringham, who believes the Swedish star is the best in the Premier League.

"I really like Alexander Isak. I like what he gives you as a centre-forward. He was obviously not right last season but the whole situation at Liverpool was wrong, even down to playing two centre-forwards, and it just didn’t work for anyone.

“For me, he’s the best striker in the Premier League. He is phenomenal. I’d like to see him win the Golden Boot this year, and not just to beat Erling Haaland but for the way that Isak plays the game, and how hungry he is for goals.

“I like his demeanour on the pitch. He wants to score goals and he can score goals, and his goals against Ipswich Town were fantastic.

“That should get the rest of the Premier League worried this season, I love it. He looks back to his very best, sharp shooting, getting it out of his feet and… bang, goal!

“He knows where the goal is on both sides, and he really is fantastic in the box, just being in the right place at the right time, and following up on chances.

“When other strikers would be standing still on the penalty spot, he’s watching what is going on, always on the move in the box. We saw that against Bournemouth.

“It might have looked like the ball just fell to him, but it’s because of his movement and momentum to take him there to get that goal. These are all the signs of a striker with the proper goalscoring attributes to be the very best in the world at what he does.”

Isak may have picked up a thigh injury over the international break and has since returned to Liverpool for treatment in what is a worry for the 27 year old.