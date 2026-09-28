Cody Gakpo pulls out of Netherlands camp after injury update

Netherlands star Cody Gakpo has pulled out of Xavi Hernandez's squad for their next UEFA Nations League games due to injury.

Gakpo was forced off just 17 minutes into the Netherlands’ 2-1 UEFA Nations League win against Serbia after being caught by a robust challenge from Sasa Lukic early on in the game.

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Xavi confirmed he was concerned over an ankle problem, and the Dutch FA consulted Liverpool's medical team, ahead of a scan on the injury.

"I don’t think it's serious. It’s in his ankle. I don’t know exactly the result, but tomorrow we will know. Hopefully it's not too important."

After talks between all parties a call has been made for him to head back to Merseyside and more tests are incoming.

Liverpool will offer an update on the situation ahead of their return to Premier League action against Manchester City on October 11th.