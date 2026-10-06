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Aldridge says Liverpool should steal Haaland away from Man City: I’d love him at Liverpool

Aldridge says Liverpool should steal Haaland away from Man City: I’d love him at Liverpool
Aldridge says Liverpool should steal Haaland away from Man City: I’d love him at LiverpoolAction Images via Reuters

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has spoken on Manchester City's charges and the possibility of players leaving.

An independent commission found City guilty of 114 of the 115 alleged breaches relating to financial rules, covering 2009/10 to 2017/18.

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City have appealed the decision, and punishments could range from fines, point deductions, being stripped of their titles or being kicked from the Premier League.

Although there is no confirmed mass exodus from the club, players will be thinking about departing if City are punished over the coming years.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge suggested that the Reds make a move for Haaland, the striker who would then compete with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in attack.

"All the City players’ agents now will be licking their lips. Because if City do go down, Haaland won’t be playing in the lower divisions. 

"Will these players they’ve got, all world-class players, want to drop down and play there? Or will they move to Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG - get the same money as they get at City and go to a bigger club? 

"That's what the agents will be telling them, because they get more money by moving them on. It’s more money by moving them on than giving them new contracts. So, the agents will be licking their lips looking at the situation if it arises. 

"If they have to sell, Haaland’s the first one you’d want. I’d love him at Liverpool. Everyone will want him. 

"They’ve got some great players. If it comes to it, a lot of quality players will be pushing for transfers. But we’ve all just got to wait until that situation arises and watch it develop."

City have just spent around £460M in the 2026 summer window, bringing in players including Enzo Fernández, Elliott Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi. All three players could force a move away if the side are relegated, a move which would also include a dramatic wage decrease.

A punishment may take time but there is no denying that players will be thinking about where they could jump ship to it City do collapse.

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