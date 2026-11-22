Musiala could force move away from Bayern Munich after insensitive comments

Jamal Musiala could leave Bayern Munich after comments made by Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Musiala collapsed twice in four days during pre-season as he was diagnosed with absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction.

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The 23-year-old came off the bench for the German champions on Friday night in the 1-1 draw with FC Koln as he returned from a muscle injury.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness said earlier this month Musiala may never "regain the performance level he once had".

On top of this, supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested Musiala's wages could become unjustifiable if he cannot return to his best.

Club chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen also raised concerns over Musiala's future, sparking backlash and debate over how the midfielder is being treated.

"Bayern's honorary president, chief executive and former chief executive have all publicly questioned Musiala's contract in quick succession," said a FIFPRO statement.

"In Fifpro's view, this is a co-ordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives ahead of any negotiations. A club of Bayern's standing should know better."

Musiala is only 23 and is recovering from significant physical and neurological problems. Many have been shocked by the comments coming out of Bayern, and reports have claimed Musiala could force a move away as a consequence.

The youngster has made five appearances for the club this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. As the January window approaches, it will be interesting to see if he starts.