Liverpool star Alexander Isak pulls out of out international duty due to a "minor injury"

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has pulled out of the Sweden squad due to a minor injury.

After 5 Premier League appearances this season, Isak has 4 goals for Liverpool in what has been a fantastic start for the 27 year old after an injury plagued campaign last year.

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His goals against Nottingham Forest, Ipswich and Bournemouth have been crucial for the Reds, who sit 6th in the league table.

However, Liverpool released worrying news on Sunday morning as the club revealed that Isak had pulled out of the Sweden squad.

"Alexander Isak is to return to Liverpool from international duty due to a minor injury.

"The striker will not be involved in Sweden’s three remaining fixtures in the current international break and will now be assessed by club medical staff at the AXA Training Centre."

Isak suffered a Broken fibula/ankle as well as a Adductor injury and an issue with his thigh last season, restricting to him just 22 appearances last season, with just 14 of those in the league.

As Liverpool face league leaders Manchester City after the international break, fans will hope that Isak can return in time. Speaking after the clash with Romania where he grabbed a goal, he spoke on his toe which was stamped on.

“You can see it. It was a heavy stamp.”

“Those of you who have played might know that it takes a few minutes for the pain to subside, but it was okay.”