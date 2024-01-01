Iraola delighted with form of Bournemouth winger Semenyo

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is pleased with what he's seeing from Antoine Semenyo.

The winger has impressed for the Cherries so far this season.

"Antoine is doing well," he said.

"He's scoring goals and been a threat, but he has to continue. He has to show his form can be more consistent and he can add more than the goals as well, focus on many more things.

"Can he give good crosses from the outside, good stuff against the full backs depending on how their structure is, for example he did some excellent defensive work against (Marc) Cucurella and Chelsea. He has to be a more complete player to be a better player but he is in a good moment for sure."