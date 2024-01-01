Tribal Football
Most Read
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear

Iraola delighted with form of Bournemouth winger Semenyo

Iraola delighted with form of Bournemouth winger Semenyo
Iraola delighted with form of Bournemouth winger SemenyoAction Plus
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is pleased with what he's seeing from Antoine Semenyo.

The winger has impressed for the Cherries so far this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Antoine is doing well," he said.

"He's scoring goals and been a threat, but he has to continue. He has to show his form can be more consistent and he can add more than the goals as well, focus on many more things. 

"Can he give good crosses from the outside, good stuff against the full backs depending on how their structure is, for example he did some excellent defensive work against (Marc) Cucurella and Chelsea. He has to be a more complete player to be a better player but he is in a good moment for sure."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSemenyo AntoineBournemouth
Related Articles
Iraola gives crucial update on Bournemouth star as he returns to training after surgery
Bournemouth attacker Tavernier says Solanke's England call-up is "long overdue"
Okoli says Leicester's first win of the season is a "relief"