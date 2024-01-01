Bournemouth attacker Tavernier says Solanke's England call-up is "long overdue"

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier says Dominic Solanke's England call-up was inevitable as he looks to make his first appearance since 2017.

The Tottenham striker was not included in Three Lions’ squad in the summer for the European Championships despite scoring 19 goals in the Premier League for Bournemouth last season which left many scratching their heads.

Advertisement Advertisement

Solanke has now been called up by interim manager Lee Carsley as England prepare to face Greece and Finland in their Nations League fixtures this week .

Tavernier spoke on the call-up and showed that despite the forward leaving the Cherries this summer he still has a lot of respect for his former teammate who is loving life at Tottenham.

“I thought maybe last season he might have got a sniff to get in there but I'm over the moon for him and I'm sure if he gets a chance, he'll grab it with both hands.”

“It's long overdue.”

Spurs’ new striker has scored twice in five league games and has netted once in the Europa League so far this season.