Okoli says Leicester's first win of the season is a "relief" as they "needed three points"

Leicester City defender Caleb Okoli has spoken about the relief the club felt after grabbing their first 3 points of the season which were won against AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Speaking to the club's website, Okoli opened up about how much the win meant to the squad and their confidence going into the international break.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We’re very, very happy for the first win," the Italian said. "We played very well, so we’re very happy. The clean sheet was very, very good. In our stadium, in front of our fans, it was even better.

"It’s relief because we needed three points and we know that this will help us for the next games. We were preparing in the week, so we were prepared, and today a clean sheet was very good."

Facundo Buonanotte’s first half finish was enough to separate the two sides which Okoli says is exactly what the side needed.

"We needed that moment," he added. "We were on the front foot and we’re very happy to have found the first goal in the first half. We did a very good job.

"We know this win needs to give us a platform to keep going and pushing forward and let’s keep doing our thing."