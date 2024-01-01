Iraola gives crucial update on Bournemouth star as he returns to training after surgery

Iraola gives crucial update on Bournemouth star as he returns to training

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has spoken on Tyler Adams after returning from injury, the midfielder is said to be back in training as he tries to find his place in the first team once again.

The USA international had surgery on his back over the summer and has played just four times for Cherries since signing from Leeds United in 2023.

Despite his limited amount of game time, Iraola gave a promising update as he spoke to the Daily Echo about the midfielder, who is back in training this week.

“I think Tyler will not be fit for Leicester game, but he's almost there,” he said.

“I think he's going to train fully with the team in the international break.”

A good comparison of Adams’ situation is Enes Unal and David Brooks who were in the same position ahead of the last international break. Both of these players had summer operations but returned around the same time as Adams, who hopes to be fit for their clash against Arsenal.

Iraola spoke more on the 25-year old’s return and how he is going to have to get to grips with the speed of the first team.

“I think he will train almost fully after the Leicester game because he's doing very well.

“He has done even some things with us.

“So, he will be after the Leicester game for me it will be like almost, we will have no injured players, someone who will start training normally with the team.

“And from there it's a matter of how long it takes to take the rhythm of the others because obviously he has been out for a lot of time, for some months.

“(It is) the same process, I think that Enes and Brooksy are doing, but three or four weeks later.”