Hull whiz Philogene says his "dream is still La Liga" after Barcelona snub

Hull City star Jayden Philogene will soon decide on where he will play next season.

The talent was linked with a move to Catalan giants Barcelona, but that move does not appear to be going through.

Per The Sun and other sources, there is interest in him from Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

This week, he said: “I chose the Premier League because it is the clearest offer I have, but my dream is still La Liga.

“Barça is my dream, I hope I can sign for them one day. My idols are Ronaldinho and Neymar.”

