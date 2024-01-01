Tribal Football
Prem trio meet Hull price for Philogene

Three Premier League clubs have met Ipswich Town's asking price for Jaden Philogene.

The winger is ready to leave the Tigers and his club won't stand in his way - so long as their asking price is met.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Ipswich, Everton and Crystal Palace have all informed Hull they will meet their valuation.

Philogene is expected to be granted time to choose his next club.

Barcelona were keen on a loan arrangement, but the youngster favours staying in England at this stage in his career.

